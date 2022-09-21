Making amends for a well-intentioned misstep in which he publicly bid Jack Authelet a happy 90th birthday one year early, Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns was more than happy to set the record straight last week.
Speaking at the Sept. 13 selectmen’s meeting, Chairwoman Leah Gibson noted that Johns had “jumped the gun” by prematurely marking Authelet’s 90th birthday last September, but assured cable access viewers that local records had since been fact-checked for accuracy.
“He was one year off, but this is the real deal,” Gibson said of the faux pas. “He’s really 90 this year.”
Johns recounted the gaffe by explaining that he had received a text message prior to a September 2021 meeting urging him to wish Authelet a happy 90th birthday — which he did.
“Then, right after the meeting I got another text [saying], ‘Oh no, it’s next year,” Johns said ruefully. “Too late, it’s out on the air.”
Authelet, a former long-time editor of The Foxboro Reporter and widely regarded for his work as a local historian, turns 90 on Monday, Sept. 26. He was not in attendance at last week’s selectmen’s meeting, but members of the town historical commission turned out for the occasion.
Notwithstanding the mix-up, board members seized the moment and extended greetings to Foxboro’s most recent nonagenarian.
“So if you see Jack around in the next month or so, make sure to wish him a happy 90th birthday,” Gibson said.
“Happy, healthy and many, many more,” added Town Manager William Keegan.