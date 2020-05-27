When it comes to mandating face coverings during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, selectmen this week suggested mask-shaming as a preferable alternative to formal sanctions imposed by police or public health agencies.
“Unfortunately, we can’t regulate discourteous behavior,” said selectmen Chairman Mark Elfman. “But I think that requiring everybody to wear a mask is the wrong way to go.”
“I don’t think I could have said it better,” board member Leah Gibson chimed in. “I completely agree.”
The informal ruling had been prompted by a recent request from Dennis Naughton of Everett Lane, who asked the board to order stepped-up enforcement of a state policy mandating that people wear face masks while in public.
Naughton complained that he encounters numerous pedestrians while on daily walks along Beach Street, few of whom sport required face masks.
Singling out joggers and bicyclists as the primary offenders, Naughton explained that because Beach Street has just one sidewalk he must walk out into the traveled way or cross the street entirely in order to maintain proper social distancing which he said can be dangerous for older citizens.
When considering Naughton’s request, Elfman said he conferred with Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Kenvin, a public health nurse in charge of the department’s emergency medical services.
Participating remotely during Tuesday night’s selectmen’s meeting, Kenvin said that while face coverings have proven effective in limiting virus transmission, policing their use can be difficult.
“It’s a challenge,” he observed, adding that under the circumstances, efforts to raise awareness might be more appropriate.
Other board members concurred, suggesting there may be practical limits to wearing face coverings during physical exertions.
“I know it’s very difficult to run or ride a bike with a mask on,” Selectmen David Feldman said.
“And very unhealthy,” Elfman interjected.
Ultimately, selectmen settled on a strongly-worded call for courtesy and common sense in personal interactions.