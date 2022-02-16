A pending leadership hire, likely coming by month’s end, will trigger a new chapter at the Boyden Public Library.
Members of the Boyden Library board of trustees were scheduled to meet in a special session Wednesday night in hopes of naming a candidate to replace former director Manny Leite, who left Foxboro in January for a new job in Tennessee.
According to Kevin Penders, vice chairman of the library trustees, members of a search committee conducted telephone “screening interviews” with 6 of 11 candidates who had submitted resumes for the head library post, two of whom were subsequently invited for in-person interviews held last Thursday.
“We had some really excellent candidates including internals,” Penders said, adding that one of the two finalists was particularly impressive. “At this point, it’s a pretty clear preference.”
At last week’s regularly scheduled meeting of the library board, Chairman Collin Earnst said that a would-be finalist would likely meet with library staff and the entire trustee board, after which a final selection would be made.
Barring complications, he said, trustees would likely forward a recommendation later this week to the board of selectmen, who would make the actual appointment.
The screening committee consisted of Earnst, Penders and Christine Freeman from the library trustees, Friends of Boyden Library President Janice Rosado, human services Director Marc Craig, Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns and Jesssica Henderson, the library’s youth services director.
Leite, the former library director left Boyden last month for a new job as director of the Blount County Public Library system in eastern Tennessee.
In a farewell message published in the Friends’ January newsletter, Leite thanked friends and former colleagues for their encouragement and support during his six years as library director.
“I am honored and feel so fortunate to have been given the opportunity to be a part of the Boyden Library community, as it will forever hold a special place in my heart,” Leite said. “A very special thanks goes to the amazing staff at Boyden Library. I will miss them greatly.”
Library operations
In a related matter aired at last week’s library trustee meeting, the Friends of the Boyden Library Foundation pledged $17,342 to support library operations during the upcoming year — $8,192 for the adult library and $9,150 for the youth section.
According to David Crimmins, vice chairman of the Friends group, this reflected a 21-percent increase from 2021.
Reporting on the Friends annual meeting, held in January, Crimmins said the foundation had posted a deficit last year, with income of approximately $14,000 and expenses of nearly $22,000, but added that members strongly believed in contributing as much as possible to Boyden.
“We’re dipping into our savings in order to provide these services,” he noted.