Officials are urging fans and residents to plan for heavier traffic and detours this weekend due to the Ed Sheeran concerts at Gillette Stadium.
Sheeran, a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, is performing Friday and Saturday night. He last performed at the stadium in 2018.
Officials note that the concert traffic will be occurring about the same time as the regular traffic of drivers coming home from work Friday night.
“Please plan accordingly for your travels,” Foxboro police said in a statement.
Both shows start at 6 p.m. but parking lots are scheduled to open at 2 p.m. and ticket gates will open at 4 p.m.
There is general parking for ticketholders on Route 1 on the opposite side of the stadium. Anyone wishing to park on the stadium side of Route 1 must have a prepaid parking pass.
Police and stadium officials say fans must use interstates 95 and 495 or Route 140 to access Route 1 and Gillette Stadium because there will be traffic restrictions on local roads.
Taylor Swift played three concerts at the stadium last month with few traffic issues.
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and Keolis are providing round-trip, special event train service from both Boston and Providence for the Saturday show only.
Tickets for the Boston special event train are sold out and a limited number of $20 round-trip tickets for the Providence one are on sale now exclusively via the mTicket app.
Tickets must be purchased prior to boarding the event trains.