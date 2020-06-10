With participation in Monday’s town elections much lower than expected – even by pandemic standards – local officials are now wondering about attendance at next Monday’s annual town meeting.
Failure to achieve a legal quorum, which in Foxboro requires 100 registered voters, would leave the town unable to conduct business, according to Moderator Frank Spillane, and likely prompt a second postponement.
Like Foxboro’s annual elections this past Monday, the town’s spring legislative session already has been delayed from its original May 11 date due to restrictions on public gatherings stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
This leaves local officials in the unenviable position of encouraging turnout at next Monday’s session while remaining responsible for social distancing and other safety protocols inside the high school auditorium.
Meeting with selectmen on Tuesday to review logistics, Town Clerk Robert Cutler said they will resemble protocols implemented at the Ahern Middle School polls during live voting on Monday.
Town meeting will be held in the high school auditorium at 7:30n p.m.
Face coverings will be required and those in attendance will be spaced throughout the high school auditorium, with only the chairmen of the advisory committee and board of selectmen seated on stage. In the event additional seating is required, the adjacent band room has been set aside for that purpose.
To minimize crowding upon arrival, voters will enter from the gymnasium entrance, with check-in tables, handouts and other materials spaced along the corridors leading to the auditorium.
“There has to be some reliance on peoples’ good judgment and understanding,” Cutler said. “But I think we can do it safely.”
Furthermore, Spillane said he intends to streamline parliamentary rules and waive the customary reading of the proposed 2021 budget in order to keep things moving as expeditiously as possible.
In addition, he said, voters will face just eight warrant articles — many housekeeping items related to finances — making next Monday’s agenda one of the lightest on record.
“Hopefully we can get through this in a timely manner,” Spillane said.
In spite of these efforts, Cutler said he expects that health concerns will keep some voters from participating in next Monday’s session, making it difficult to attract the 100 voters necessary for a quorum.
Towards that end, the state Legislature recently passed a bill allowing communities to reduce quorum requirements to as little as 10 percent of their original standard.
This provision, which could be adopted by a vote of the selectmen, could mean that town meeting business could be conducted by as few as 10 registered voters, although Spillane said a reduction to 50 voters would be more appropriate.
Selectmen this week agreed to pursue the quorum waiver process as insurance against a lackluster turnout next Monday night.
Clouding matters further, however, is a procedural snafu involving the town warrant — a legal document which spells out the order of business for town meeting and must be properly posted in accordance with state statute.
According to Cutler, the original warrant contained a number of substantive errors and other flaws, which were only discovered last week. Subsequently, a second version was generated and posted Friday morning.
But simply posting a corrected warrant may not have solved the problem, Spillane explained, thanks to a peculiarity of Foxboro’s town meeting form of self-government.
Strictly speaking, town meeting is played out in two acts: the annual elections and the legislative session, which historically convenes a week later, when the first order of business is a vote to accept election results from the prior week.
Because of this, Cutler said, voiding the original town warrant posting could have invalidated the results of Monday’s elections. Given the legal uncertainties, he ordered that both warrants for next Monday’s meeting be left in effect.
“We currently have two open town warrants,” Spillane told selectmen. “In my lifetime, Foxboro has never run across this, so we have to figure it out.”
After briefly discussing the matter, Spillane and Town Manager William Keegan agreed to seek advice from legal counsel before proceeding.