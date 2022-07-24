A Maine-based sporting goods chain that once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast is shuttering its remaining 35 stores, including one at Patriot Place.
The company confirmed the stores would close by the end of September and that liquidation sales had begun at all locations.
Olympia Sports was founded in 1975 by Edward Manganello, who opened his first store at the Maine Mall in South Portland. By 2013, it had 226 locations from Maine to Virginia, the Portland Press Herald reported.
Denver-based running and active lifestyle brand JackRabbit bought the company in 2019.
The Olympia Sports chain closed half its roughly 150 stores, including one at Emerald Square mall in North Attleboro, in November 2019 after it was acquired by JackRabbit.
The stores in Franklin and Taunton were also among the 22 in Massachusetts that were closed at that time.
Two stores in Rhode Island, including in Woonsocket, in Walnut Hill Plaza off Diamond Hill Road, were also shuttered.
JackRabbit, owned by a private equity firm, was sold in December to North Carolina-based Fleet Feet. An email to Fleet Feet on Saturday was not immediately returned.