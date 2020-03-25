One person was injured following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 South that sent an SUV off the highway and into woods Tuesday afternoon.
The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with non-life threatening injuries, according to a fire official.
The SUV rolled over several times and the vehicles ended up about 100 yards apart.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by state police, who closed one lane of traffic for about an hour while police and fire officials were at the scene.
Mansfield and Foxboro firefighters responded to the scene.