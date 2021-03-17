Voters who viewed last year’s robustly competitive town elections as a “new normal” for civic involvement may be disappointed by a return to the old normal reflected on this year’s ballot.
On the heels of Monday’s deadline to return competed nomination papers to the town clerk’s office, a three-way contest for two open seats on the school committee remains the lone contested race on the May 3 election ballot.
In that contest, incumbent Chairman Richard Pearson of Merigan Way will be defending his seat against challengers Salina Chowdhury of South Street and Sarah Lidonni of Chestnut Street.
This will represent Chowdhury’s second bid for a three-year term on the school board. In an election cycle delayed — and ultimately defined — by the COVID-19 pandemic last spring, she narrowly lost to Michelle Raymond, also a newcomer, by a mere 60 votes.
Beyond the schools contest, the following candidates will be running unopposed this May, according Assistant Town Clerk Claudine Gover:
- Board of selectmen: incumbent Leah Gibson of Fairway Lane and Seth Ferguson of Bird Street;
- Planning board: incumbents Kevin Weinfeld of Granite Street and Tracy Vasile of Van Doorn Avenue;
- Board of health: incumbent Betsy Allo of Bird Street;
- Board of assessors: incumbent Lori Rudd of Allens Way;
- Boyden Library board of trustees: incumbent Collin Earnst of Weston Avenue and Joyce Parlapiano of Cocasset Street;
- Foxboro Housing Authority: incumbent Kevin Powers and Bethany Robertson of Central Street;
- Water and sewer commission: incumbent Michael Stanton.
Among the more notable developments in this year’s election cycle is the departure of Selectman Chris Mitchell, who will be stepping down after two terms on the board. Mitchell had been the top vote-getter back in 2015 when he prevailed in a three-way race for two open seats that ousted two-term member Lorraine Brue.
Ferguson, who barring a successful write-in campaign will replace Mitchell on the board, has broad experience in town affairs through his former role as chairman of the advisory committee.
Noting the tepid interest in local elections, Town Clerk Robert Cutler said he plans to steer clear of assorted early voting options championed by state elections officials. Instead, with the health outlook improving and pandemic-related restrictions gradually being eased, Cutler said that all voting in the May 3 town election will be either in-person or by absentee ballot only.
“It’s very simple,” he said. “You really don’t have to make a big deal of it.”
Cutler added that an application form to request an absentee ballot will be posted shortly on the town’s website.