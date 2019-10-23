FOXBORO -- The First Amendment is apparently alive and well in town.
The group Accountability For All recently conducted First Amendment audits of Foxboro Police Department, approving of the way the department handles First Amendment issues.
The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees freedoms of religion, expression, assembly, and the right to petition, prohibiting Congress from restricting the press or the rights of individuals to speak freely.
"Officer Mattson of Foxboro PD did AWESOME! We need more like him!," the audit group said on YouTube.
"They give Foxboro Police total thumbs up on how we address the First Amendment, which is a credit to the agency," new Foxboro Police Chief Michael Grace said.
"They go around to make sure police departments and other agencies and their standards are holding up First Amendment rights," Grace said of Accountability For All. "They just show up."
The audit was streamed live on YouTube Oct. 14 and has received over 3,000 views.
Visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=ceAQm8v86E0
Accountability For All has 13,100 subscribers.