Beginning this month, Patriot Place will introduce an open container program allowing patrons to order takeout food and drinks from any restaurant for consumption in two designated outdoor “refreshment” areas at the Route 1 plaza.
The program, intended to boost Patriot Place establishments still struggling with the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, will commence as early as next week, according to Brian Early, vice president and general manager of Patriot Place.
“We’re doing everything possible to bring traffic back to the center,” Early said during a Tuesday night presentation for selectmen.
The two designated outdoor refreshment areas -- or “DORA” for short -- are located at either end of the Patriot Place concourse.
One begins outside Bar Louis and Skipjack’s restaurant, stretching past Splitsville and Red Robin all the way to the grand staircase leading to the north stadium entrance. The second, smaller zone fronts the Renaissance Hotel and Hilton Garden Inn, ending at the Six String Grill & Stage.
All takeout alcohol purchases will be served in sealed containers which may not be opened outside the two secure DORA zones, and must be accompanied by a food item, Early said.
Hours for the takeout program will be noon to 9:30 p.m. daily.
For now, these hours will remain in effect on New England Patriots’ game days and also during concert events, said Early, who suggested the outdoor zones could help relieve the crush inside restaurants and facilitate social distancing guidelines.
“We’d like to offer that as stadium events unfold and continue to come back,” he said. “We will constantly look at situations and determine if, from a safety profile, it makes sense to continue this.”
Early also voiced confidence that security personnel are capable of managing any situations which may arise, adding that surveillance cameras already monitor activity both inside and outside existing establishments.
“We have the ability and the technology to do that,” he explained.
On hand for Tuesday’s presentation, Police Chief Michael Grace and Fire Chief Michael Kelleher both assured selectmen the program could be managed safely.
“We’re very comfortable with the plan,” Kelleher said.
The open container zones are unrelated to existing outdoor patio seating at Patriot Place restaurants -- like Tavolino or the Scorpion Bar -- which are considered extensions of those establishments for licensing purposes.
According to Stephen Miller, a managing partner in the Boston law firm of McDermott, Quilty & Miller, the open container program instead complies with temporary legislation that offers “takeout” provisions and other features aimed at providing relief for restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result, the new program does not technically require the town’s permission. But Early maintained the Kraft Group would not move forward unless selectmen and town public safety officials were on board.
“This is a pretty important thing,” he said. “It will be a model for the State of Massachusetts, so we consider this a very high-profile opportunity for Foxboro.”
Miller added that Patriot Place management worked closely with the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission in developing the open container plan.
Saying that he has been exploring ways to extend beverage service beyond existing restaurant footprints for several years, Early told selectmen Patriot Place establishments have yet to rebound from the pandemic, with revenue 20-35 percent behind 2020 levels on a monthly basis.
Other tenants are faring far worse, he added, with business at Showcase Cinema down 74 percent from 2020 levels.
“It’s not their fault,” he observed. “It’s an industry thing because of COVID.”
Pointing out the Patriots home opener on Sept. 12 is less than four weeks away, selectmen Chairwoman Leah Gibson suggested the program launch timetable may be “a little aggressive.” But she nonetheless termed the plan “an interesting concept” which may endure if and when the pandemic ends.
“It’s a good time to have some good things come out of such a bad year-and-a-half,” Gibson said.