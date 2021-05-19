The historic Orpheum Theater is getting a $90,000 state grant for repairs.
The money for the downtown Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center/Foxboro Regional Center for the Performing Arts is intended for critical safety repairs, including a new roof, HVAC system and fire curtain.
The grant is part of $9.1 million announced last week by MassDevelopment from the Massachusetts Cultural Facilities Fund.
CFF awards are used in the acquisition, design, repair, renovation, expansion, and construction of nonprofit and municipal cultural facilities.
They also help restore and expand many of the state’s most treasured historical landmarks, including the Orpheum, which dates back to 1926 when it opened as a silent movie theater.
“Today’s $9 million-plus in grants will be a shot in the arm for our arts and culture sector as it rebuilds from the impacts of COVID-19,” said MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera.
The 2021 CFF grant round includes 69 grants for building and maintenance, totaling $8,590,326 as well as 29 planning grants worth $512,000. Awards range from $2,400 to $200,000 and must be matched one-to-one from private and/or other non-state sources.