Preparing for what could be another dry summer, area communities are implementing outdoor water restrictions, many of which kicked in Saturday.
In Foxboro, outdoor watering is banned, except for ornamentals and flower gardens with drip irrigation, hand-held hoses or a watering can is permitted before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m.
While there has been some rain in recent days, absolutely no snow in March, which normally has about 7 inches, and less than average rainfall for April has led state officials to place the area that includes Bristol and Norfolk counties in a Level 2, or significant, drought.
For April, only about 3 1/2 inches of rain was recorded by the Attleboro Water Department. The month typically gets over 4 inches.
March saw just over 2 inches of rain but usually has double that in precipitation.
State officials advise area residents and businesses to conserve water indoors and outdoors, restricting new plantings to native and drought-resistant plants, and fix leaks.
The last drought was recent, running from May to December.
Attleboro has no outdoor water restrictions yet but all other area communities do except Rehoboth, which has no municipal water supply.