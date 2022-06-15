While overall drug overdoses have sharply declined, the number of fatal opioid overdoses doubled last year, according to police and state statistics.
Police Chief Michael Grace said Wednesday the reason for the deaths is simple: the prevalence of the potent and addictive synthetic opioid fentanyl.
“The fentanyl is definitely more prevalent, for sure,” Grace said.
The police chief said there were 26 overdoses reported to police in 2020 and only nine in 2021, a 65 % decline.
However, there were six opioid-related deaths in 2021, up from three the year before, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Statewide, opioid-related fatal overdoses increase by about 6 %.
In 2021, 51 people died in the 10-community area, an increase of 11.7% from the 45 people who died in 2020, according to the state Department of Public Health.
It was the fourth consecutive year of death increases after a 40.3% decline in 2018. Opioid-related deaths rose from 34 in 2015 to a record 57 in 2017 before dropping to 34 in 2018.
Statewide, 2,309 residents died last year — the highest on record — for a 5.9% increase over 2020. The figures include all opioid-related deaths, including Massachusetts residents who died outside the state.
Although less than the 15 percent increase in opioid-related deaths across the country, the number of the deaths in the state was the 17th highest in 2020, the most recent year for which state-by-state comparisons are available.
In Foxboro, deaths doubled from three in 2019 to six in 2020, representing the highest number of deaths since 2016 when five people died.
In Attleboro, the largest community in the area, 28 people died in 2021, six more than in 2020 and the second highest number of deaths since the 40 in 2017.
In Norton, six people died in 2021, compared to two in 2020.
Five people died in North Attleboro last year, one more than in 2020.
Plainville and Seekonk had fewer deaths last year than in 2020; five fewer in Seekonk and three fewer in Plainville. There were no fatal overdoses in Rehoboth and Wrentham.
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney agreed with social works and drug counselors who see a link with mental health issues and the isolation addicts suffered during the pandemic.
But he added that fentanyl, a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin, accounts for most of the deaths because it is being mixed with other illicit narcotics.
“The biggest problem is the fentanyl. There’s no doubt about it,” Heagney said.
The substance is used to “cut” heroin and cocaine and is even being put inside pills and mixed with marijuana, according to the police chief.
The mixture is not consistent, Heagney said, so a heroin addict can use some from a bag to get high without overdosing but then use another portion in the bag and die using the same amount of the drug.
“It’s a crap shoot,” Heagney said. “You don’t know what you are getting buying illicit narcotics these days.”
In addition, there are users who are seeking fentanyl because of the “high” it gives them.
“There are people out there chasing fentanyl. They want that super high,” Heagney said.
Fentanyl is 50 times more powerful than heroin. Law enforcement officials say it is easier to get and cheaper, with many dealers putting it in pills and selling them as Percocet or other painkillers.
There were three opioid-related deaths each year between 2018 to 2020 and only one each year in 2015 and 2017. In 2016, five people died, according to the state.
In order to combat the national opioid epidemic, the police department has a team plainclothes officers that conduct follow up visits with families and individuals who have suffered non-fatal overdoses, Grace said.
The team provides them with the resources to get help and has even provided rides to individuals.
“We’re there to offer resources to help them. We’re not there to conduct a criminal investigation,” Grace said.
In addition, the police court prosecutor helps families or others who are attempting to get loved ones battling addiction to get into treatment through the civil commitment procedure in Wrentham District Court.