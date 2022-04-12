The owner of an apartment house where authorities found an alleged marijuana growing operation after a three-alarm fire displaced a dozen residents in December was indicted Tuesday on drug trafficking charges.
Donald S. Corliss III, 46, of 89 Central St., was indicted by a Norfolk County grand jury on charges of trafficking in 100 pounds or more of marijuana, according to court records.
Corliss was also indicted on charges of reckless endangerment of a child and possession of psilocybin mushrooms with intent to distribute.
The indictment transfers his case from Wrentham District Court to Dedham Superior Court for trial. No date for arraignment was immediately scheduled.
Corliss is free on $5,000 cash bail, which he posted after pleading innocent to similar charges in Wrentham District Court the day of the Dec. 15 fire.
His lawyer did not immediately return a call from The Sun Chronicle for comment on the indictment.
No one was injured in the 5 a.m. blaze, but six families, including an elementary school-aged boy, were displaced.
Damage to the 100-year-old house at 91 Central St., which had been converted into six apartments, was estimated by fire officials at about $2 million.
It started in the basement where police and firefighters found a grow room with about 200 marijuana plants, lighting, a dehumidifier and irrigation system.
In searching the building, police also found 100 pounds of marijuana and alleged packaging materials.
Fire officials attributed the cause of the blaze to an “unspecified electrical event” in the basement.
If convicted on the marijuana trafficking charge, Corliss faces a mandatory minimum sentence of two years in prison. The maximum sentence is 15 years.
If convicted of possessing with intent to distribute psilocybin mushrooms, the penalty is 2½ to 5 years in prison. The penalty for reckless endangerment of a child is up to 2½ years.