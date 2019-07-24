Conrad’s Restaurant, long a fixture in downtown Norwood, has filed for necessary permits to expand its franchise into space formerly occupied by Waxy O’Connor’s Irish Pub at the Chestnut Green plaza on Main Street.
That space became available earlier this year after the Irish pub chain was ordered closed for health code violations following a Dec. 26 inspection, then opted against making the necessary investment to rectify the deficiencies and reopen the business.
In early February selectmen called a public hearing to determine whether to rescind Waxy O’Connor’s license to serve alcohol. Ultimately, board members voted to hold the license in abeyance for six months, presumably to help facilitate a transfer to new ownership.
According to Town Manager William Keegan, the pub’s owners turned in Waxy’s all-alcohol serving license several weeks ago.
The firm’s application to the state Alcoholic Beverage Commission lists Robert Conrad of Walpole as owner and president, and confirms that a lease for the premises has been secured with landlord ShopFoxyLLC — a limited liability company headed by developer Vince O’Neil.
In addition to obtaining an all-alcohol license, Conrad’s has applied for a common victualer’s and seven-day entertainment licenses.
A public hearing on the applications has been scheduled by selectmen for 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
The Chestnut Green location would be the fourth for Conrad’s, which also operates restaurants in Walpole and Sudbury.