After 27 years of scouring Black Friday deals, Amy Lavoie has a routine down.
The 45-year-old Attleboro woman started shopping on Black Friday as a young mother out of necessity. It was the only way she could afford Christmas gifts for her son and young nieces and nephews.
But then, as her finances changed, so did her relationship with the shopping holiday.
Over the past few years, shopping on Black Friday has become as much of a tradition as Thanksgiving dinner the night before.
“My nieces and nephews know to come to Thanksgiving with their Christmas lists for me, because I’m going shopping that night,” Lavoie said. “Someone always brings me the newspaper flyers. I go home after dinner and go through them, map out all my stores. I’m a list maker. And then I shop all night until I get sick with a headache. It kicks off Christmas for me.”
But this year, that routine will be a little off as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts annual Black Friday sales.
In an effort to reduce long lines and crowds of shoppers, and perhaps worried the pandemic will keep too many people away, many stores have opted for online deals and limited hours instead.
After years of Black Friday creeping into Thursday night’s dinner, most stores won’t open until Friday morning.
Midnight madness at Wrentham Village Premium Outlets is no more.
Police Chief Bill McGrath said the outlets will open at 6 a.m. Friday and close at 9 p.m., with weekend hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
“It is difficult to predict if large crowds will head for the outlets on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, or if people will avoid the large crowds because of COVID-19 and space out their shopping over the weeks leading up to Christmas during which time the same awesome sales and great bargains will continue,” McGrath said on social media.
“Obviously, from a public safety perspective,” McGrath said, “we encourage spreading your shopping out over the weeks ahead.”
Meanwhile, the look and feel of Black Friday will also shift.
Many local venues, including Wrentham Village Premium Outlets and Patriot Place in Foxboro, said they will enforce limited occupancy and increase hand-sanitizer stations. Gov. Charlie Baker has ordered face masks both inside stores and outdoors.
Off Route 1 in North Attleboro, Best Buy, Walmart and Target will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day.
After month-long discounts, Walmart announced its final Black Friday deals will go online only at midnight Friday. Stores will then open at 5 a.m.
Target will open at its usual time, 7 a.m. Best Buy will open at 5 a.m.
The shops at Patriot Place will open at varied times, with Bass Pro Shops leading the way with a 5 a.m. start. Bed Bath & Beyond, Express, Victoria’s Secret and ULTA will follow at 6 a.m.
A full list of Black Friday times is available on the website, www.patriot-place.com.
Select stores will also offer curbside pickup.
And all of those changes may also shift how some people shop.
Rachel Fedelia said she started her Black Friday shopping around 3 a.m. every year for the past 10 years.
“I enjoy shopping early at 3 a.m. as you can only do it once a year at pretty much any store you want,” the North Attleboro woman said in an email.
But this year, she’ll only shop online for home delivery or store pickup.
“We have two young children at home and have gone through quite a bit between daycare closures, quarantines, hybrid school learning, working, etc.,” she said. “It’s not worth fighting the crowds this year in the chance that we could bring the germs into our home to add more stress or more for us to do in general.”
But Lavoie isn’t convinced.
She’s still hoping to hold onto her tradition in some way.
On one hand, it doesn’t feel much different than navigating crowded grocery stores the week of Thanksgiving, where Lavoie reasons she probably touches more items than she does on Black Friday. And she wonders if a struggling coronavirus economy and fear of catching the virus will keep many away from stores anyway.
On the other, she wants to play it smart.
She may narrow down her list of stores and skip those that have the longest lines. Instead of browsing like she normally does, she might buy only the items she came for and go in and out.
“I’m just trying to do what I can do to keep this tradition,” she said.