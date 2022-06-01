Out to prove that absence really does make the heart grow fonder, members of the Founders Day planning committee are hammering out final details for the community-wide celebration on Saturday, June 11, back after a two-year hiatus prompted by pandemic-related concerns over public gatherings.
Embracing a theme of “Together Again,” the 2022 festivities once again will affirm the ties that bind Foxboro’s families and institutions in an annual tradition launched back in 1987 to mark the installation of a newly-reconditioned Civil War soldier statue atop Memorial Hall.
Now, as then, community spirit will be on full display with a full day of fun and small-town pride, beginning with a tub-thumping, siren-screaming parade that figures to re-channel two years’ worth of pent-up energy in a single morning.
This year’s parade will step off at 10 a.m., leaving from 132 Central St. and progressing up Central Street to the Common rotary, proceeding down Mechanic Street to Railroad Avenue, up Bird Street to the rotary again, looping around the Common before taking a right down South Street and to the entrance of Booth Playground at Union Street.
Floats will be judged as they pass a reviewing stand in front of the senior center in three different categories: Most Beautiful, Most Original and Best Illustrates-the-Theme. Winning floats will be announced at 12:30 on stage after activities kick off at Booth Playground.
As the parade winds down, a full slate of field activities at the playground commences at 11 a.m., including booths staffed by local non-profit and charitable groups featuring food and refreshments, games, raffles, crafts and more.
Among this year’s unique offerings include assistance with ancestry searches by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a display of antique tractors by the New England Antique Tractor & Truck Club, a llama education exhibit by the Hannon Family Farm and a face-painting booth staffed by the varsity cheerleaders at Foxboro High School.
In addition, fire trucks and other public safety apparatus will be available for youngsters to explore while high school yearbooks through the years will be displayed at the familiar “reunion tent.”
Also returning this year, from noon to 1 p.m., a live house fire demonstration will be conducted by fire and rescue personnel.
A partial throwback to the towering bonfires which commemorated community celebrations at Booth Playground up through the 1960s, the house fire demonstration serves as a cautionary tale for how swiftly a structure can become fully engulfed during a fire event, not to mention the critical need for functional smoke alarms and other fire safety practices.
At the same time, on the other side of the field, the traditional decorated Doll Carriage and Wagon Parade returns to its roots at the Booth Playground tennis courts from noon to 1 p.m. Boys and girls ages 3-9 are eligible to enter, with in-person registration open at 11:45 a.m. Three winners will be selected on the basis of creativity, originality and best reflecting the 2022 Founder’s Day theme of “Together Again.”
Although same-day registration will be available, parents are encouraged to preregister by emailing Krystn Gustafson at krystn.gustafson@gmail.com with their child’s name, age and phone number.
Also at Booth Playground, music will be provided from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. by The Gobshites, the well-known, Foxboro-based Irish/punk combo. Live music will return later in the day, from 5:30 to 8:45 p.m., with the Counterfeit Cash trio, a Johnny Cash tribute band.
In keeping with tradition, Founders Day 2022 will close with a bang at 9 p.m., with a fireworks spectacular viewable from both Booth Playground and Sam Berns Field at Foxboro High School.
Should weather threaten on the morning of June 11, organizers are expected to make a decision by 7 a.m. whether to cancel the parade. Complete information on Founders Day 2022 is available at www.foxboroughfoundersday.com