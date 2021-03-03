Local music supporters are mounting a full-throated chorus to help convince state education officials to ease restrictions on in-school vocal performances prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their grievances focus on perceived inequities between school sports — most of which have continued in modified form under the state’s COVID-19 guidelines — and both vocal and related performing arts rehearsals, which are allowed only in outdoor settings.
And that double standard, critics say, can no longer be justified by scientific knowledge of the deadly virus.
“It’s time to level the playing field and apply the research and established policy equitably,” local parent Erin Earnst testified at a Feb. 23 hearing of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. “Outdoor rehearsals in the winter months simply are not practical Meanwhile, athletic teams are allowed to use school facilities with limited restrictions.”
Earnst, vice president of the Foxboro Music Association and mother of two students in the high school music program, said that performing arts programs have been treated differently from student athletics.
“When it comes to some student activities, there currently isn’t an even playing field,” she said, while challenging state officials to share data showing that vocal performance poses a greater health risk than high-contact sports.
At issue are directives issued last August by the state Department of Education as school districts wrestled with the impacts of new and unfamiliar models encompassing both virtual and in-person learning.
These included personal safety guidelines which promoted social distancing and established mandatory sanitary procedures while also restricting school sports and other extra-curriculars.
In particular, the state imposed music curriculum protocols which limited choral and musical theater to outdoor rehearsals to minimize chances of spreading the respiratory virus.
But even with many school districts now seeking a return to full, in-person learning as early as mid-April, chorus and other vocal ensembles remain taboo in indoor settings.
During last week’s live-streamed appearance before the state education board, Earnst commended the board members for allowing what she termed “high aerosol producing” indoor activities like basketball and cheerleading to safely resume.
“It’s hard to imagine these sports activities occurring online,” she observed. “Online interaction isn’t acceptable for sports — nor is it for music. However, that is the primary way music students are participating this year.”
Submitting a petition bearing more than 3,900 signatures, Earnst asked the state board to consider allowing indoor performances during the school day and after hours with safety precautions in place.
She argued that music programs, like student athletics, provide important social interactions, personal development, mental health benefits and pathways to scholarships.
“In fact, for many of our students, the performing arts are why they come to school each day,” Earnst said.
Later that evening, at a regularly scheduled meeting of the local school committee, Superintendent Amy Berdos said administrators had raised the vocal performance issue with state officials on multiple occasions --– most recently on Feb. 11 — without success.
“We all know performing arts are vital to our curriculum, and it really is part of our comprehensive program in Foxboro schools,” Berdos said. “So not being able to have these things take place indoors really has been detrimental to our academic program.”
Calling Earnst’s testimony “spot on,” school music director Cami Tedoldi called on school board members to lend their voices to efforts to rescind the vocal performance ban.
“I truly believe we can do this safely with masking, social distancing and all the proper hygiene requirements,” she said.
Tedoldi explained that music instruction in grades K-4 is completely virtual, with a patchwork of rules for in-person curriculum at the middle and high school levels.
For example, strings and percussion are permitted to rehearse indoors with six-foot distancing and students wearing masks. However, wind instruments require 10-foot distancing with students wearing special masks sporting small holes to accommodate mouthpieces, and the instruments likewise shielded to reduce potential aerosol discharge.
Of course, all vocal instruction is conducted in a virtual environment, she added.
Ironically, the music discussion followed a report by Athletic Director Joseph Cusack on the upcoming “floating season” which started last week and features football, volleyball, winter track and cheer competition.
“I have to say my heart is just wrenching as I hear the athletic updates and all the wonderful safety protocols that are able to be put in place and continuing to have our singers left out in the cold — literally,” Tedoldi said. “It’s hard to understand at this point.”
Conceding that an indoor performance ban may have been sensible in the early days of the pandemic, school board member Tina Belanger nonetheless argued that such restrictions have not kept pace with current data on the ways the virus is transmitted.
“I would fully support sending a very strongly worded letter [to the state education board],” Belanger said. “And if we need to go in and testify as well, then we certainly can lend our support in that way.”
“This is something the state board of education needs to address,” added fellow board member Michelle Raymond.
Chairman Richard Pearson, himself a former music educator, voiced disappointment at the state’s reluctance to scale back restrictions in the face of changing circumstances.
“I’m terribly frustrated with the lack of a creative solution,” Pearson said. “I’m not sure they’re appreciating what can be done and the control that our music teachers have.”
For example, Pearson said, choral students and musicians could simply be instructed to rehearse at lower volumes or with more extensive distancing indoor requirements.
“We teach volume and dynamics in everything we do,” he said. “I would venture the musicians are probably not even playing at high volume. There’s no need to when we’re practicing technique and trying to control the environment.”
Ultimately, board members voted unanimously to prepare a formal letter calling on state officials to reexamine their policies related to music programming.