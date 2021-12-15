For months, school officials have opened their public meetings to the sound and fury of parents criticizing local orders requiring universal face coverings for students and staff.
This week, however, with a new variant looming and COVID-positive numbers climbing amid holiday gatherings, school committee members were instead commended for sticking to their guns on the controversial mask mandate.
Using the public comment segment of Tuesday night’s meeting to present a different perspective, parents thanked school committee members for maintaining a better-safe-than-sorry outlook on mask use and other pandemic safeguards.
“I’m here to give voice to those of us here in the community who support your work in all of the difficult decisions you’ve had to make about how to keep our kids in school safely,” said Wendy Cohen of Mitchell Road, a family physician who practices in Mansfield.
Mitchell, who has children attending both the Ahern and Taylor schools, said she has been diagnosing and treating patients with COVID exposures since March 2020 -- a period in which rapidly changing circumstances required a series of major policy decisions based on best available information.
“I’m sure none of you on the school committee, or administrators or teachers, could have imagined that you would have to completely reinvent how you run our schools and safeguard our kids,” Cohen said.
Pointing out the numerous challenges associated with virtual and/or hybrid instruction, Cohen suggested that maintaining a safe in-person learning environment is critically important. She also cited “clear evidence” that mask use -- combined with other best practices and common-sense safeguards -- helps reduce the threat of COVID infection.
“We all wish this pandemic was over and we all could go back to normal life tomorrow, but putting our heads in the sand is not going to get this over more quickly,” Cohen said. “Now is not the time to get political about masks -- this is science.”
Conceding she is neither an educator nor medical professional, Carrie Weston of Judge Brown Lane said she has not always agreed with specific decisions but tries to maintain a sense of perspective about school policy.
“I know your objectives, as is mine, are to keep the kids in school full-time as safely as is possible,” said Weston, a mother of three children attending the Ahern School and co-president of the Ahern School parent advisory council. “Clearly we all saw the difficulties for our kids remotely in hybrid last year. We’re still feeling the effects of that.”
She added that at times like these, community needs must supersede personal convictions -- an important lesson which she hoped will not be lost on Foxboro’s schoolchildren.
In particular, Weston applauded school officials for maintaining their composure in an emotionally-charged environment.
“I want to thank you for your ability to remain calm and neutral even when disrespectful comments, behaviors and opinions are directed at you,” Weston said, while reminding critics that mask use -- while a hot-button topic -- should not obscure the larger agenda in local schools.
“Instead of attacking our committee and focusing on the mask and test issues, let’s put our attention and focus on what brings us all together -- and that’s the education and enrichment of our children,” Weston said.
Also turning out to personally thank school officials was Rebecca Kelly of Forest Road, treasurer of the Ahern School parent advisory council, who briefly seconded Cohen and Weston’s comments.
“I just wanted to express my support for the administration and the school committee for the work that you’ve done to keep our kids safe and in school full time,” Kelly said.
Later in Tuesday’s meeting, Superintendent Amy Berdos said COVID numbers in Foxboro schools have crept upwards in recent weeks, particularly at the elementary level.
Berdos reported Foxboro’s townwide positivity rate as 6.68 percent, up from less than 5 percent earlier in the month. She added there are 40 active cases in local schools, mostly at the elementary level.
At the same time, Berdos said that more students are being vaccinated against the virus, with vaccination rates at the three elementary schools now ranging from 20-28 percent as shots for younger children gradually become available.
At the middle school level, 54 percent of students and staff have been vaccinated, while at the high school the vaccination rate remains at 76 percent, with 21 students still awaiting a second dose.
“We continue to watch those closely,” Berdos said, reminding board members that schools achieving an 80 percent vaccination rate may petition the state for permission to lift the indoor mask mandate.