Patriot Place is continuing its gradual reopening with entertainment, retail outlets and some restaurants resuming limited service this week.
Helix eSports is open daily from noon to 10 p.m. The Artist’s Studio & Gallery is open as is Muse Paintbar, which is accepting online reservations. Additionally, 5 Wits is open by appointment available through its website. Pure Barre is continuing to offer outdoor and live-streamed classes.
Victoria’s Secret opened on July 13, and is open daily from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Bath & Body Works is also open, and has a senior shopping hour from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. daily. European Wax Center is now accepting appointments, and Ulta Beauty is open for in-store shopping and appointments. Five Guys Burgers and Fries is also now open and Patriot Place restaurants are also now offering indoor dining.
Additionally, a new Starbucks location at Patriot Place is now open to the public for drive-thru and takeout services. The new store is located at 74 Washington St., next to CVS Pharmacy in Patriot Place’s North Marketplace, and features a drive-thru window and outdoor patio. It is open 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Several locations will begin the reopening process later this month. They include Splitsville Luxury Lanes, Howl at the Moon, TopGolf Swing Suite and Showcase Cinema de Lux.
Full hours and reopening protocols for various establishments are available at Patriot-Place.com.