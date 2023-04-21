A new restaurant opened Friday at Patriot Place that will serve “Food from the Road.”
Axel & Byrne is a family-inspired, casual counter-service restaurant.
Featured will be dishes from roadside diners, BBQ pits and food stalls from across the United States, the restaurant said in a press release.
Dine-in, takeout, delivery and “experiential catering” will all be available.
The restaurant added it will be preparing whole-hog tailgate experiences for game days at adjacent Gillette Stadium.
It’s the second concept restaurant of Sean and Sue Olson, owners of Salt + Stone, which they opened last year in Somerville.
The new restaurant honors the Olsons’ grandparents’ culinary travels and family recipes.
According to the press release, Axel Olson worked as a traveling salesman and ate his way through the United States, bringing back stories of diners, roadside BBQ joints, and business dinners that led to late night conversations with his wife, Madeleine Byrne. She was already taking classes as one of the first women to be admitted to the Le Cordon Bleu cooking school in New York.
The Olsons have over 30 years’ experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry owning, managing, sourcing and cooking with major restaurants brands, independent catering companies and fresh seafood and meat markets.
“If Salt + Stone was an homage to my wife and I breaking away from corporate restaurant brands and doing our own thing based on years of us working for others, Axel & Byrne is a continuation of that journey honoring our grandparents and their love of food,” Sean Olson said.
The 2,056-square-foot restaurant will boast a 65-seat eating area with historical photos and a 15-seat patio for outdoor dining.