Patriot Place will again be hosting its colorful and booming fireworks show.
The shopping, dining and entertainment venue off Route 1 in Foxboro is holding its annual Patriotic Fireworks Display and Festivities Thursday, July 6.
Those who turn out can enjoy live music from local band CarTune Heroes at the Dean College Stage, followed at about 9:15 p.m. by the fireworks display.
“Our fireworks spectacular is one of my favorite Patriot Place traditions, bringing people together to enjoy this patriotic show and make more lasting memories together here at Patriot Place,” Brian Earley, vice president and general manager of Patriot Place, said. “We look forward to welcoming our guests and their families here on July 6 to enjoy a dazzling fireworks show and all the festivities.”
For a full schedule and additional details, visit www.patriot-place.com/fireworks/.
Attleboro canceled its annual fireworks display, saying there wasn't enough time to plan for the event with a changeover in the mayor's office.