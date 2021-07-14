Summer movies are back at Patriot Place.
A free, family-friendly outdoor movie series at the Enel Plaza outside of Patriots ProShop and the Patriots Hall of Fame and presented by Raytheon Technologies will be offered every other Wednesday night throughout the summer.
“Here at Patriot Place, we always strive to offer great, family-friendly experiences to our guests,” said Brian Earley, vice president and general manager of Patriot Place.
The schedule kicked off Wednesday with a showing of “Raya and the Last Dragon” followed by “The Croods: A New Age” on July 28 and “Trolls World Tour” on Aug. 11, before wrapping up with “Moana” on Aug. 25.
Guests can reserve their seats beginning at 6 p.m. and each showing will begin at sunset. Guests should bring a chair or blanket. For more information, visit https://www.patriot-place.com/summerflicks/.
It’s not the first time the sports and shopping venue has offered movies under the stars. Last summer and this spring, Showcase Cinemas had a “pop up drive-in” for patrons.