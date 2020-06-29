This could be one of the area's quietest Independence Day weekends in a while.
Patriot Place, citing guidance from state and local officials, announced Monday it is postponing its annual fireworks show, originally scheduled for July 3, to an undetermined future date.
“While we have decided to postpone the annual fireworks, we look forward to celebrating the holiday weekend with our guests by safely welcoming them to Patriot Place retail stores, hotels and restaurants offering indoor and outdoor dining,” said Brian Earley, vice president and general manger of the retail and entertainment complex next to Gillette Stadium. No new date was announced for the show.
Patriot Place and its venues have begun opening up over the past few weeks as the state's so-called phased reopening of business gets underway.
Managers say they have taken precautions to ensure the safety of guests and employees, including limiting capacity for appropriate social distancing, requiring masks for all employees and deep-cleaning and sanitizing daily. Additional details about the reopening process and each individual venue’s reopening plan and hours will be available on Patriot-Place.com.