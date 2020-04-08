The New England Patriots and Fanatics, a company that deals in officially licensed sports merchandise, on Friday announced a 10-year e-commerce partnership that will have Fanatics operate the online and mobile retail merchandise business for the six-time Super Bowl champions.
The team will continue to operate its Patriots Pro Shop stores at Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place.
According to a news release, the partnership is highlighted by a new technology-laced e-commerce platform, ProShop.Patriots.com, that opened to fans Friday. The destination will provide Patriots fans with a “seamless, secure online and mobile shopping experience with access to the widest assortment of high-quality products ever offered ...,” the release stated.
“Fanatics’ ... scale across e-commerce and mobile shopping will create an incredible new offering for our passionate fanbase worldwide,” said Jennifer Ferron, Chief Marketing Officer, Kraft Sports and Entertainment.
“With their world-class technology platform and commitment to e-commerce innovation, our fans will have around the clock access to a premier shopping destination featuring the widest assortment of merchandise we’ve ever offered.”
An expanded product assortment featuring Nike-branded Patriots NFL gear — which includes all jersey categories, women’s apparel and lifestyle gear — will be manufactured by Fanatics and distributed across all retail channels, including the Patriots online store, beginning with the 2020 season.