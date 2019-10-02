New England Patriots lineman Marcus Cannon is used to protecting Tom Brady.
But Tuesday morning, the 335-pound offensive tackle and Foxboro resident brought coffee and specially frosted doughnuts to the Foxboro police station.
The gesture was in celebration of national Coffee with a Cop Day, which was Wednesday, and to recognize the police department.
“We want to thank you for all your service protecting our community,” Donna Spigarolo of the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation said.
The doughnuts were frosted to emulate Foxboro police patches, the Patriots logo and the Dunkin’ logo.
“This is tough for us, to take on a doughnut,” incoming Police Chief Michael Grace joked as he picked out a doughnut with a town police patch on it.
Grace was sworn in as police chief Tuesday night, succeeding Chief William Baker, who retired.
When Cannon reached for a doughnut with a Patriots logo, Grace said, “You’ve got to take one for the team.”
Cannon passed out Patriots baseball hats and signed photos of himself for the police officers.
The Patriots are 4-0 this year and will take on the Washington Redskins Sunday in Washington.