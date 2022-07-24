New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is being recognized by a New York-based interfaith organization dedicated to religious freedom and human rights.
The Appeal of Conscience Foundation and its president and founder Rabbi Arthur Schneier will present the 2022 Appeal of Conscience Award to Kraft on Sept. 19 in New York, the organization said in a press release Thursday.
The Appeal of Conscience Award is presented to visionary business executives with a sense of social responsibility who use their resources and vast reach across borders to better serve the global community, according to the organization.
“Robert Kraft will be cited as a leader in education who stands in the forefront of social justice combating anti-Semitism and all forms of hatred,” Schneier said.
Kraft said in a statement that he was humbled to receive the honor and join a list of distinguished past recipients.
“What Rabbi Schneier has created with this foundation and the positive impact it has had over the past half-century is truly remarkable,” Kraft said.
“His interfaith education has made the world a better, more peaceful place,” Kraft said. “I have tremendous respect for his tireless pursuit to combat hatred and his mission to help all humanity.”
Kraft is the founder, chairman and CEO of the Kraft Group, which owns the Patriots and the New England Revolution among over 100 business and investments.
In 2019, Kraft became a founding partner in creating the REFORM Alliance, a foundation focused on American criminal justice reform.
He was also awarded the 2019 Genesis Prize, referred to as the “Jewish Nobel” by Time magazine. As the Genesis Prize Laureate, Kraft announced a $20 million commitment to establish the Foundation to Combat Anti-Semitism in response to the growing rise in anti-Semitism in America and abroad.
The foundation created a social media initiative called tbh, or Together Beat Hate, which creates educational campaigns designed to galvanize its audiences in the fight against all forms of hatred.
Other recipients of the Appeal of Conscience Award include Barbara Bush, Michael Bloomberg, Coretta Scott King and Paul Volcker.
The foundation has worked worldwide on behalf of religious freedom, human rights and peaceful coexistence since 1965.