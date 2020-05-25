New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s ring from the most dramatic comeback in Super Bowl history has fetched over $1 million for charity.
The memento is one of six Super Bowl championship rings Kraft has garnered from his dynastic NFL franchise.
The Super Bowl LI ring was auctioned off for $1.025 million as part of the All In Challenge to fight food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced May 21.
Kraft said he was inspired to donate the jewelry by medical workers caring for patients with the virus.
The ring commemorates the Patriots overcoming a 28-3 deficit late in the third quarter to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in 2017.
Just as the team came back, Kraft said he wants to ring to symbolize how the country can come back from the deadly and economically crippling pandemic.
The winning bidder has not been identified but will receive the ring from Kraft in a ceremony in the team’s trophy room. If requested, the team plane will provide transportation for the lucky new owner.
The 5.1-carat white gold ring has 283 diamonds surrounding the Patriots logo and five Lombardi trophies.
The All In Challenge has raised $45.7 million, according to its website. Money raised goes directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.