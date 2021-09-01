Peace pledge
I pledge to work toward Peace. Peace among persons and Peace among nations.
Peace as a way of being and Peace as a positive perspective for resolving the conflicts that arise among us.
I pledge to think, speak, and act with the goal of understanding, healing, and uniting. I pledge to act with compassion, kindness and empathy.
I pledge to set a peaceful example for my family and others, to be an instrument of Peace, for the betterment of All.
May Peace prevail in Foxboro and in the World.