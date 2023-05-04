Supporters say more than 2,100 residents have joined the fight to keep the Foxboro’s traditional “Warrior” logo by signing a petition that has been circulating around town in recent weeks.
“Compare that to the 324 people who showed up to vote. It’s an amazing number we have in support of this logo,” said AJ Dooley, the lone person to broach the issue at Tuesday’s school committee meeting.
In addition, Dooley said more than 700 “Warrior Pride” lawn signs have been purchased by residents who support keeping the logo. A Facebook group named “Protect Our Foxboro Warrior Logo” has 245 likes and 288 followers.
“That’s probably about 500 more than school committee members put out on lawns,” he said, noting the small turnout at this week’s town election, which featured only uncontested races. “With my quick math of three people per household, that’s 2,100 people who support being Warriors.”
Dooley also noted he filed an ethics complaint against school committee member Richard Pearson -- who was unanimously voted to serve as the board’s chairman for the next year. Dooley said he believes that Pearson, who is the associate assistant director of the MIAA, which regulates athletics throughout the state, should recuse himself from any vote on the logo.
“The MIAA is so involved with athletics and, personally, I think it could help him with his job” if the controversial Warriors logo is replaced, Dooley said.
Passions have been raised over the Native American likeness that serves as Foxboro’s school logo in recent months as the school committee debates replacing it. The board said previously it planned to ask indigenous leaders to speak about the imagery at a public forum and did not discuss the issue on Tuesday.
While there had been some chatter online questioning whether the school board would bring the issue to a vote during the “other matters” section of its agenda, board member Brent Ruter addressed those rumors Tuesday.
“Other matters are announcements, reminders without discussion and requests – we aren’t supposed to discuss them and it’s certainly not to vote on them,” he said.