Phosphorus concentrations at Crackrock Pond exceeded federal guidelines for the sixth year in a row, according to a report from the Neponset River Watershed Association, but the average level was the lowest recorded in the last five years.
In 2022, concentrations of phosphorus remained nearly five times higher than the standard set by the Environmental Protection Agency throughout the sampling year. However, although above EPA guidelines, average phosphorus values for 2022 were the lowest recorded since 2017.
The association said it is not yet clear whether the reduction represents a shift in phosphorus loading or is a consequence of 2022’s severe drought and lawn watering restrictions.
Samples were collected at the pond from May through October.
While the Neponset Reservoir just upstream has struggled with Phosphorus pollution for decades, the association first detected severely elevated concentrations of phosphorus at Crackrock Pond in 2017, which then skyrocketed in 2019, when levels were 100 times higher than recommended.
Though phosphorus concentrations have come down in the last three years, they are still well above the criteria for a healthy pond. As a result, the pond is completely covered in aquatic plants and the water is almost entirely devoid of oxygen during most of the summer.
“Phosphorus is necessary for plant growth, but naturally is found in very low concentrations. Because of this, it is often the ‘limiting’ resource in the freshwater environment. We tend to see algal growth when Phosphorus concentrations increase – because all the other required nutrients are likely already there,” explains Dr. Sean McCanty, the association’s river restoration director. “Aside from the aesthetic factor, the real problem is that when these extra plants and algae eventually die, they get eaten by bacteria. This process consumes oxygen — in extreme circumstances the dissolved oxygen levels get so low that fish and other animals die,” he adds.
Data from the association’s water monitoring program show that low oxygen conditions, referred to as “hypoxic” conditions, were observed from June through September of 2022 below Crackrock Pond.
“Another danger of elevated phosphorus is that certain types of algae, like cyanobacteria, produce toxins harmful to people and lead to beach closures. This has become an issue at other places in the watershed, like Lake Massapoag in Sharon,” says Ian Cooke, the association’s executive director. “In addition to the impact on Crackrock Pond, that elevated Phosphorus also flows downstream into the main stem of the Neponset and can cause similar issues.”
Other parameters that the association tests for, including pH and E. coli, were at acceptable levels according to the state Department of Environmental Protection standards. However, pH values are highly variable month to month, which merits further observation to determine if these are sustained or get more severe. and wildlife.
For the full water quality report visit the association’s website: www.neponset.org/town-water-quality-reports.