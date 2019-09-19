A Milton Lane physician has been appointed to fill a vacant seat on the board of health.
Elana Dekkers of Milton Lane, a physician specializing in hospice and palliative care, was unanimously appointed during a joint session of the board of selectmen and board of health Tuesday night.
Introduced by longtime health board member Eric Arvedon, Dekkers replaces former member Todd Whitehouse, who last month relinquished the health board seat.
Arvedon said the appointment would expire immediately prior to the annual town election next May, at which time Dekkers would have to stand for election in order to retain the seat.
“She may decide to run for reelection or she may just run,” Arvedon quipped. “Her choice.”
Dekkers explained that she became aware of the vacancy by reading an item in The Foxboro Reporter. After attending several board meetings, she decided it would be a good opportunity to utilize her skills on behalf of the community.
“I tell my kids I’m a germophobe , but that’s a bit of an exaggeration,” she said.
In an unrelated matter, Town Manager William Keegan said that newly appointed Police Chief Michael Grace will be formally sworn in during an Oct. 1 ceremony at the town public safety building.
Chief William Baker’s last day is Oct. 2, Keegan added.