There’s a case to be made that the area is on the cusp of an economic boom as the state and region emerge from pandemic restrictions that had kept scores of businesses shuttered and thousands of people from work and school for the better part of a year.
The question is: Will there be employees to take jobs that are coming back? For local employers, the prospects are mixed. Some say they are rapidly filling the posts that are opening up but others say workers may be reluctant to apply for openings when extended jobless benefits make it easier to stay home. An extension of $300 weekly unemployment benefits into early September was included in the recently passed federal stimulus package. Those benefits had been scheduled to expire in March.
At least one employer is not worried. “The next year-and-a-half is going to be like the ‘Roaring ‘20s’” says Steve DiFillippo, owner of Davio’s restaurant at Patriot Place in Foxboro.
Unemployment in the state showed improvement in March, hitting 6.8% in new data released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Town-by-town rates won’t be released by the state until later this month, but even the numbers for February were as good or better than the state numbers. Attleboro’s unemployment rate was 6.6% for the month and Foxboro’s was 6.1%, even though that was a slight uptick from the month before.
While those numbers are painfully higher than the pre-pandemic levels that hovered around 3%, they are a world away from rates in the teens that spiked when the state imposed shutdowns on “non-essential businesses.”
Cryan Landscape in Attleboro was deemed an essential business at the outset of the pandemic so was able to stay open and keep most of its employees on the payroll, Susan Berwick says.
The operations manager for Cryan says the company cuts back on the workforce in the winter. But, as a company that pays above minimum wage, hiring new people hasn’t been hampered by the more generous jobless benefits.
However, “It’s definitely an issue for companies I work with,” she says. The company’s owners, who are retired, are coming in and “cleaning up our offices,” because it’s hard for an outside contractor to find a crew willing to do so.
Nevertheless, when it comes to its main business, Cryan is at almost full staff now. “We are fine,” Berwick says.
Chamber of Commerce
Jack Lank, president of the United Regional Chamber of Commerce, which covers much of the Attleboro area, says he’s heard from his members they are struggling to find help, particularly in the restaurant business. “With the good weather coming and the extra $300 per week, a lot of workers have chosen to stay home and collect the additional monies. In some case they are taking home as much or more than if they were working,” he said in an email.
“One of the challenges that I’m hearing is, the business owners are concerned about lawsuits. Trying to make workers return to their jobs, some people claiming they are worried about contracting the virus so they refuse to return to work,” he added. Other workers may be worried about child care while schools are closed, Lank wrote.
“We still have a ways to go before we can get our workforce back,” he said.
Not all dining establishments are having trouble hiring, however. Tom Perunna, who has two restaurants, Citizen Crust and Tavolino at Patriot Place in Foxboro, says hiring for the summer months is always a challenge. Nevertheless, he says, “We do advertising and social media. We ask staff if they have friends and fellow students who want to work.” As far as people being reluctant to work because of the extended benefits, “we are not hearing that.”
In fact, despite anecdotal reports, there’s not much in the way of hard data on why some businesses are having trouble hiring while unemployment is still relatively high.
The New York Times on Friday reported “There are competing theories, all plausible — and potentially interrelated. Meanwhile, the economic and public health situation is evolving too quickly for research to keep up.”
Some academic research does point to extended jobless benefits dissuading workers from taking jobs with lower pay or higher health risk. Other studies, including one by Arindrajit Dube, an economist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, cast doubt on the idea that jobless benefits are the primary explanation as he notes that many companies are hiring at a brisk pace.
“Maybe an unemployed person spends several additional days unemployed because of the $300,” the Times quoted Dube as saying. “But if it’s a problem, it takes care of itself. It’s nothing compared to the broader trajectory of the reopening, which swamps anything on the unemployment insurance front.”
For skilled labor particularly, it’s not really a question. Brian Murphy is business manager of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 104 in Mansfield, which represents professionals such as power linemen.
“For the most part work has actually picked up a bit for us, I think in part (it) is because the utilities do not want any major interruptions with the electrical grid during this pandemic,” he wrote in an email. With union linemen making $25 to $50 an hour, “As far as members not returning to work, this has not been a major issue. We have seen our fair share of those who chose not to, due to their own or family medical issues.”
But even for the restaurant business, prospects are improving. Christine Roane, vice president of human resources and administration for Big Night, which operates CBS Sporting Club and Scorpion Bar at Patriot Place, says more people are willing to dine out and restrictions are expected to ease.
“Many people after being out of the industry have chosen not to return to spend more time with their families. Hospitality employees do not have easy jobs, in addition, many of them sacrifice weekends and holidays with their families. Now that we have been closed (in some of our venues for 13 months now) they have decided on a career change to spend more time with their children and families,” she said in an email. She did not cite jobless benefits as a factor.
“Employees are waiting until they are fully vaccinated to return. This is moving along and restaurants are now an eligible group but I do wish it was moving a quicker pace,” she said.
DiFillippo, owner of Davio’s, also sees boom times coming. “Business has been going bonkers,” he said. While his place stayed open during the pandemic, relying on takeout and then gradually increasing capacity, he pushes back on the idea that dining staff are reluctant to get back in the business. “I think a lot of restaurant people don’t want to be home on the couch. I think we are going to be fine.”