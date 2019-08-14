Maybe it heard there was a special on pork chops at one of the restaurants in Patriot Place and decided “I’m outta here.”
A piglet that was part of a petting zoo at the entertainment and shopping venue off Route 1 had been on the run for three days last week.
“This little piggy went to market... and all over Patriot Place. Now he’s going weee weee wee all the way home!,” local police commented on their Facebook page.
Foxboro Animal Control officials were summoned to assist with the apprehension, but the piglet was determined to go exploring all over Patriot Place/Gillette Stadium property and was unable to be retrieved.
“As the days went on, questions about its whereabouts surfaced. It was seen a few times throughout the days running under cars in the parking lots, but what else was it doing with its time?,” police added. “Was it trying to hold out until Tuesday to catch Angry Birds 2 at Showcase CDL Patriot Place to cheer on its fellow pigs? Was it waiting to catch a glimpse of the New England Patriots practice to study up on the playbook?”
Finally, on Friday, the little bugger was finally captured.
“We’re happy to report this little piglet has given up and surrendered to authorities,” police said.
The owner was contacted and was reunited with the piglet.