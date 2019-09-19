After a car fire totaled her vehicle at a local bank in August, local resident Wendy Powell wasn’t sure how she would manage to afford to replace it.
Thanks to donations totaling $5,000 from local community members and a matching grant of $5,000 from the Partners in Patriotism Fund, Powell was recently able to replace her car with a 2014 Buick Encore purchased from McGovern Buick GMC in Mansfield.
“It means everything to have the community and PIP Fund come together to support me and my family,” Powell said. “I’m still numb from the kindness of the community and I’m so grateful that everyone was able to help me out.”
After insurance failed to cover the cost of purchasing or renting a new car, the and mother of three turned to her community for assistance.
Her daughter created a GoFundMe page with a goal of $5,000 and the PIP Fund pledged an initial grant of $3,000, with a commitment to donate an additional $2,000 if the GoFundMe hit its goal. The community raised the $5,000 by Sept. 6, and the PIP Fund donated the matching $5,000 grant, providing Powell and her family with a total donation of $10,000.
“Wendy and her family found themselves in a very difficult situation following the sudden loss of their vehicle,” said PIP Fund Grants Committee Chairman Jimmy McGowan. “The PIP Fund is pleased to be able to assist the Powell family and doing so in partnership with the Foxboro community to help a neighbor in a time of need is even more meaningful.”