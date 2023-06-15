Five Foxboro High School seniors have been announced as the winners of $5,000 scholarships from the Kraft family and the Partners in Patriotism Fund.
Foxboro High School seniors Casey Dahl, Payton Francis, Lauren Lavallee, Dan O’Malley and Peter Souaiden were selected from a field of 48 total applicant for the scholarships.
Additionally, the Kraft family and PIP Fund gave each recipient a personalized football at the school’s Scholarship Night last month to commemorate their achievement.
Casey Dahl
Dahl has proven herself to be an exemplary student, athlete and member of the Foxboro community over her high school career. A captain for the indoor and outdoor varsity track and cross-country teams, as well as a member of the National Honor Society and president of the Best Buddies Club, Dahl is a leader in all aspects of her life.
During her time at Foxboro High School, she also served as president of the Stock Trading Club, vice president of DECA and was a member of the Spanish National Honors Society, World Language Club and Link Crew.
Dahl will attend Bentley University in the fall to pursue a degree in finance.
During his time at Foxborough High School, Francis served as captain of the varsity football team, a camp counselor at the Foxborough YMCA, volunteered his time with numerous local organizations and was an integral member of both the Link Crew and SADD Club. He dedicated his free time to giving back to Foxborough Veteran Services, Clean-Up Foxborough Day, New Hope, Inc., local animal shelters and more. Francis will attend Bates College in the fall.
Lavallee, a four-year varsity member of the winter track and field team and three-year section leader for the school choir, was also a distinguished student and volunteer during her time at FHS. In the classroom, she was a member of both the National Honor Society and French National Honor Society. Among other extracurricular activities, Lavallee volunteered her time by coaching youth soccer and as a religious education teacher. She will attend the University of South Carolina in the fall to pursue a degree in neuroscience.
O’Malley has set himself apart as an athlete, student and volunteer during his high school career. A two-year captain in both indoor and outdoor track, he also was a member of DECA, Community Warriors, the Interact Club and Best Buddies. He also set a high standard in the classroom as a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and Science Honor Society. O’Malley was also a frequent presence in the community, volunteering his time with the Mansfield Animal Shelter, St. Mary’s Parish, Foxborough Community Farm Stand and more. He will attend Cornell University to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.
Souaiden has been a dedicated student, volunteer, athlete and musician over his time at Foxborough High School. A member of the ice hockey, lacrosse and golf teams, he also was a distinguished percussionist for the FHS Concert & Marching Band. In the community, he volunteered his time at the Boston Children’s Hospital, St. Theresa Church and Westside Group, as well as coaching youth ice hockey. Souaiden will attend Bridgewater State University to pursue a degree in business.
The Kraft family announced the Partners in Patriotism Scholarship program in 2018 and has awarded a total of $150,000 in scholarship money to Foxborough residents who are graduating high school seniors and plan to pursue a postsecondary education. The program, in partnership with the Kraft family’s nonprofit organization, the Partners in Patriotism Fund, offers up to five $5,000 scholarships to students who best demonstrate a dedication to community service and show good character, high integrity and respect to others in the community.