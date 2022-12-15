The outlook is brighter for a long-delayed new skate park thanks to a recent state grant.
“We are thrilled that recreation’s request for $75K was included as part of the state grant package recently announced,” board of recreation Chair Heather Harding said. “There are no plans to completely redo the skate park but we are looking to make some important repairs and improvements.”
The park at the Booth Complex is over two decades old and has been deteriorating.
Project plans and cost estimates are still being developed.
“Now that we know what we have to work with we can move to firm up our plans,” Harding said. “There are no plans to completely replace the skate park, at this time although we do think we can make some nice improvements.”
To supplement the state money and private donations, town money could be requested for the work.
“Once we have a full understanding of the cost of the work we will be doing, we will be in a better position to determine that,” Harding said.
The recreation board will be discussing plans at future meetings.
“We will continue to work with the skate park friends’ group that we have been working with for over a decade to ensure that our park remains open for all to enjoy and this funding will ensure that happens for years to come,” Harding said.
Some residents raising funds for a new skate park were contemplating returning about $27,000 to donors if the park project didn’t go forward.
“I never told anyone that I was giving the money back, I only said if the town does not use the money I will have no choice but to give it back,” resident and local businessman Dan Cahill said. “I do need people to know what is going on with the fundraiser and the park so they don’t think we failed or that the money disappeared.”
Cahill’s children have been regular uses of the skate park, which has had to be shut down off and on in recent years because of safety concerns. He has been frustrated by the lengthy delays and has had his differences with some town officials.
“We spent hundreds of hours last year going through every option to repair/replace this park and with the money we have it can be done if it is combined with this” state grant, Cahill said.
The town points out involving private parties in town projects is not so straight forward as it would seem.
“While it is never our intent to be adversarial to a person who would like to assist the town with a project, it is important to clarify that there are state laws that have to be followed when it comes to improving public property and this was not considered by Mr. Cahill as he proceeded with his fundraising efforts,” the recreation division said in a statement. “Attempts have been made to work with Mr. Cahill but there have been some disagreements with him about how the project can properly proceed while remaining in compliance with the procurement laws.”
Recreation officials remain confident a new skate park is on the horizon.
“Recreation will continue to rely on our long standing skate park friend’s group’s donations, funds raised from recreation programs and services, and this state grant to maintain the skate park as well as other aspects of the Booth Complex such as the tennis courts, the Hyland Rink, basketball courts, a new picnic pavilion and playgrounds,” Harding said.
Recreation officials say they have fielded a lot of feedback about the skate park.
“We often hear from residents and visitors how much they enjoy the skate park and how important it is that kids have an outlet other than organized sports,” Harding said.
The recreation board chair singled out Town Manager Bill Keegan, state Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, and state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, for their support acquiring the state grant funding.
Cahill, with the backing of state legislators, pledges to continue to closely follow the project to make sure the funds are promptly spent for the skate park.
Resurfacing the park’s asphalt is at the top of the wishes.
“We do not want to see the state money disappear into general upkeep for many years that results in the park not being fixed, but just some nails and boards replaced,” Cahill said.