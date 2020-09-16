With COVID-19 restrictions putting a scare into even routine social interactions, the prospects for traditional Halloween activities appear to be dead and buried.
But not so fast, said Recreation Director Deborah Giardino, who on Tuesday night confirmed that preliminary plans are in the works for town-sponsored Halloween activities.
Giardino acknowledged the daunting prospect of serving up a menu of haunted happenings next month, most of all the possibility of an official ban on formal activities from state and local health officials.
Yet without elaborating on specifics, Giardino said the agency is contemplating options to provide local children and their families “something Halloweeny.”
“We have a couple of things on the back burner,” she smiled. “To be continued.”
Appearing before selectmen as part of an ongoing series of departmental briefings, Giardino provided an overview of recent challenges. These started in June, when concerns over coronavirus transmission prompted a decision to cancel the summer playground program which is the department’s primary profit center.
This, in turn, helped trigger an internal downsizing that resulted in the elimination of one staff position and a reduction in hours for a second.
Things are looking up for the fall season, Giardino said hopefully, with a number of new programs and activities being held either online or outdoors to enhance social distancing protocols.
“We’ve had our struggles,” she admitted. “The autumn looks great, but as far as winter goes we’ll just have to wait and see.”
Giardino emphasized that all programs discontinued due to COVID-19 concerns will be resurrected when conditions permit, whether at Booth Playground, the Mill Street or Payson Road complexes, or one of the town’s other recreational facilities.
In the meantime, however, Town Manager William Keegan said recreation officials are assessing the possibility of hosting child-care services for town employees at the Mill Street complex.
“We think we can do it at reduced cost because we have the facility,” he said.
“We’re trying to be respectful of [our employees] but we need to get the work done.”
Thanking Giardino for her insights, Selectwoman Leah Gibson reminded those present that better days lay ahead.
“I think you’re a department with a lot of unknowns as we move forward,” Gibson said. “I can’t wait to see what happens and where it goes.”