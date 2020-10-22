Long-time resident Charlie Bridgham may have been a bit unsteady on his feet Tuesday morning during ceremonies to honor the town’s World War II veterans.
But the 99-year-old Army Air Force veteran delivered when it counted, helping Ally Rodriguez, Foxboro’s veterans’ service director, unveil a new memorial plaque and freshly planted tree sapling on a grassy island at the corner of South and Mill streets.
Sporting a dark bomber-style jacket, Bridgham — who mentored scores of Foxboro youngsters over the years at his East Foxboro martial arts academy — proudly lifted a black covering draped over the small plaque, which reads:
“This corner [is] dedicated to the heroes of World War II in honor of their sacrifices and service to our country.”
The modest dedication ceremony — attended by state and town officials, police officers sporting dress uniforms, the fire department Honor Guard and several World War II veterans accompanied by proud family members — culminated a month-long program spearheaded by Rodriguez to recognize Foxboro’s surviving World War II veterans.
In addition to Bridgham, selectmen in recent weeks had presented honorary citations to Jack Grace, Kenneth Gay, Josephine Miller, Roger DiMarzio and Joseph Sevieri — several of whom were on hand Tuesday morning.
Speaking at streetside from a portable podium while a raw overcast threatened rain, Rodriguez characterized members of Foxboro’s greatest generation as “heroes who fought in a world war against a ruthless enemy, adding, “this little piece of real estate will forever be a reminder of their service and their sacrifice.”
Following the ceremony, Rodriguez expanded on that sentiment.
“This plaque and this tree are a testament to what Foxboro thinks of our veterans,” she said. “We love them and adore them and this literally is the least we can do.”
Among the dignitaries in attendance, state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, described the location for the new memorial, in the midst of a residential neighborhood, as “a perfect spot … in the heart of our community.”
Feeney noted those veterans being honored Tuesday morning — like countless others throughout the nation’s history — had left such familiar and comforting surroundings to serve overseas.
“This is what sacrifice is about,” he said. “It’s about standing up for the ideals and values of our community and our families and our neighborhoods and doing it under difficult and challenging circumstances.”
Also delivering brief remarks was state Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, who congratulated townspeople for continuing to remember — and honor — those who wore the uniform.
While passing motorists craned their necks to catch a glimpse of the assembly, Barrows said he hoped that future passers-by would “slow down a little bit and take pause to think about the sacrifices that have been made.”
“Thank you very much for your service,” he told the assembled veterans seated in folding chairs. “You are our heroes.”
Representing the town, selectmen Chairman Mark Elfman welcomed those in attendance while thanking the veterans who in recent weeks had shared tales of wartime experiences on Foxboro Cable Access.
‘Hearing those stories live was wonderful,” Elfman said.
In his closing remarks, Town Manager William Keegan recognized event organizers and singled out Bridgham for his role in helping take the wraps off the new memorial plaque.
“At 99 years old he did pretty good, don’t you think?” Keegan asked with a broad smile.
Performing a capella versions of the National Anthem and America the Beautiful was vocalist Amanda Carr.
According to Rodriguez, the idea of honoring Foxboro’s World War II veterans initially had been suggested by Michael Lenihan of South Street, whose property overlooks the new memorial — and who also turned out for the occasion.