Tuesday was a beautiful day to look for a job in Massachusetts.
And businesses at Patriot Place in Foxboro were hoping the jobless would do just that under Patriot blue skies and spring-like temperatures in the low 60s.
All, or nearly all, of the dozens of businesses there were taking applications enthusiastically.
“Whether you are looking for full time, part time, or a seasonal opportunity, we have an opening for you!” was the promotion on the Patriot Place website.
And some were interviewing and hiring on the spot, Brian Earley, vice president and general manager of NPP Development Patriot Place, said.
The popular Route 1 attraction, which snuggles up to the side of Gillette Stadium, was holding a “job fair” of sorts to help it get back on track after a woeful year of coronavirus chaos.
The coronavirus pandemic crushed a good chunk of the state’s economy, especially the retail, restaurant and entertainment businesses, all of which populate Patriot Place.
Many jobs were lost.
In April of 2020, the second month of the pandemic, unemployment exploded statewide to 16.4 percent from the March number of 2.7 percent.
And the March number for this year, 6 percent, is still more that twice the number of March 2020.
What that says is there are plenty of unemployed people this year that were working last year.
Currently, there are 253,000 Massachusetts residents out of work including 1,488 in Attleboro, according to state statistics.
With jobs opening up all over, though, some are questioning why they are not being filled.
Republicans argue that enhanced federal unemployment payments are keeping some from seeking work because they are making as much or nearly as much as they would at work.
Meanwhile, Democratic President Joe Biden said he “hasn’t seen much evidence” of that, but he also said if people don’t take work they are offered, their unemployment benefits will be cut off.
Earley added another perspective with regard to the effort to fill jobs at Patriot Place.
He said many of those formerly employed in the hospitality business have found employment in a new field and are not coming back.
“So the pool of applicants is significantly lower,” he said.
Fewer applications and less experienced help means a greater effort needs to be made to find, hire and train the badly needed workers at Patriot Place.
Now is the time to do that, Earley said.
That’s what Patriot Place was doing on Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.
And there’s a lure.
Anyone who filled out an application in person also had a chance to win a $50 gift card for Patriot Place.
A huge surge in summer business is expected as more and more people are vaccinated, government restrictions are lifted and people get back to living a more normal life.
So a lot of help is wanted in the plaza.
The Patriot Place website listed 36 businesses that need help and most of them listed the jobs available.
And there were a lot.
But Tuesday got off to a slow start for the recruiters.
At first glance, at least, there were no lines of eager applicants flooding through the doors of businesses.
In a visit to half a dozen by a reporter, no one was seen filling out an application — although managers were waiting.
At Wormtown Brewery, Tap Room manager Kate Huggins said the popular pub needs at least one host and two to three bartenders.
The aim is to staff up so the business can open seven days a week after a year of partial weeks and sometimes no weeks at all.
Wormtown was closed at this time last year.
It opened for outside service during the summer and business was good, considering the obstacles imposed by coronavirus, Huggins said.
In the fall customers were able to move inside, although limits were placed on the numbers.
But the business was able to keep the beer flowing and customers, limited as they were, happy.
“It was better than expected,” Huggins said.
When a reporter stopped in, a pile of applications lay on the bar, but no one had come by yet to fill them out.
However, Huggins said online application traffic has been heavier and she expects the business will eventually get the help it needs.
“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.
And that’s good because a surge in business — not the surge in virus cases so often mentioned in news stories — is expected.
Earley said as vaccinations shoot up and the weather warms, Patriot Place will get busier and the expectation is that it will soon begin to zoom.
(That’s zoom as in fast, not that other Zoom, as in meetings, everyone has come to dread).
At Olympia Sports, manager Joanne K. said her business needs four to five part-time sales associates and one to two full-time managers.
Joanne, who declined to give her last name, said “a couple of people” had stopped in to fill out applications.
But the number of applicants is lower than expected.
“I wouldn’t say it’s been easy,” she said. “We don’t get as many as we used to.”
But like Wormtown, her business has been seeking help online through its social media sites and job hiring platforms, such as Indeed.
Over at Victoria’s Secret, the application process was, well, a secret.
The manager there said the employees are not allowed to talk to the press. So they didn’t.
And a hostess at Davio’s declined to discuss any details, but said front and back of the house help is needed at the high-end restaurant.
The lack of help has been complicated.
The normal expected ebb and flow of business as it has developed over the years at Patriot Place was destroyed in the pandemic, as it was elsewhere. And so starting over is starting from scratch.
The pandemic and the restrictions on businesses by the government and not knowing exactly what will happen when has made it difficult to create a plan to restore normalcy, Earley said.
“There’s no model for this,” he said.
So the recruitment effort is a start.
“We don’t want to be playing catch-up when everyone is out,” he said.