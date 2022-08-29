Over the last several weeks, police and members of the METRO-LEC SWAT team as well as firefighters conducted active shooter training in preparation for the new school year.
Foxboro public schools and the Foxborough Regional Charter School start classes Sept. 6.
Foxboro Police Chief Michael Grace said in a statement that with the start of school just days away, “safety is on everyone’s mind.”
The department hosted several training sessions on active threats and critical incidents in schools for all members of the department, including the school resource officers, and firefighters, Grace said.
The training, conducted at the Foxborough Regional Charter School, focused on police response, formations, and was conducted using guns that fire non-lethal projectiles to elevate the stress and reality of the training scenarios.
“The police officers were taught tactics on moving toward a threat, which included an active shooter, as well as room entry options with the goal of stopping a threat as quickly as possible,” Grace said.
“This critical training session for the police officers is vital, as they would likely be the first line of defense in an active threat situation,” the police chief said.
"The goal of the training was to ensure that students and staff are safe, and if ever needed, our officers, the fire department and school systems can work cohesively in a crisis situation," Grace said.
Firefighters trained on best practices to bring personnel safely into the scene in order to provide critical medical care to those injured. This rescue task force has been a model for several years between both departments, Grace said.
“Our highest priority is to keep all the children of our school communities safe when emergency situations arise,” Grace said.
The partnerships between police and the school departments have never been stronger and will continue to proactively work to address any threats to students and staff members, Grace said.