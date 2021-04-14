A Rhode Island man was charged with having a 9 mm pistol without a permit Sunday after police stopped the SUV he was driving on Washington Street.
Richard Chauvette III, 21, of West Warwick, R.I., was pulled over on because the Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving had an expired registration, Foxboro police said.
Sgt. David Foscaldo, who made the traffic stop, determined that the license plate on the Tahoe actually belonged to a different vehicle, police say, and that the vehicle did not have valid insurance.
According to police, when a tow truck arrived to take the vehicle away, Chauvette said he had a gun in the car.
After police obtained a warrant, a search of the vehicle turned up the 9 mm handgun, ammunition and magazines under the rear seat, police said.
Chauvette was arrested and charged with carrying a firearm without a permit, possession of ammunition without a permit, improper storage of a firearm, possession of a high capacity magazine and various motor vehicle charges.
He was released on $540 bail pending his arraignment in Wrentham District Court.
Assisting Foscaldo were Officer Scott Dion and Detective Patrick Morrison.