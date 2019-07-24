Two finalists vying for the opportunity to replace outgoing Police Chief William Baker will have a chance to put their best foot forward beginning this Friday.
Lt. Michael Grace and Lt. Richard Noonan, both of whom have risen through the ranks of the local police department, will face a panel of experts in the first of three separate encounters designed to assess their responses to complex issues facing law enforcement — and help determine which is best suited to become Foxboro’s top cop.
A final decision by Town Manager William Keegan, who has sole authority to appoint department heads, is expected by the third week in August.
According to Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns, who is coordinating the evaluation process in his role as human services director, the following experts were recruited by Baker to serve on Friday’s evaluation panel:
- Imam Ismail Fenni of Cambridge, a religious scholar and expert on Islam;
- Professor Jack McDevitt, director of Northeastern University’s Institute on Race and Justice considered an expert on 21st century policing and bias-based policing;
- Wendy Murphy, a faculty member at New England School of Law who specializes on gender issues, domestic and sexual violence;
- Dr, Elsie Taveras, a substance abuse advocate at Harvard University and the Kraft Center for Community Health who focuses on substance abuse education, treatment and rehabilitation;
- Robert Trestan, executive director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Boston office, with expertise on implicit bias, hate crime and extremism;
- Eliza Williamson, director of community education and training at the National Alliance on Mental Illness/Massachusetts, which serves needs of the mentally ill.
Johns said he plans to observe, but not actively participate, in Friday afternoon’s panel.
A second evaluation panel, this one comprised largely of former police chiefs, will be convened on July 30. At that time, Grace and Noonan will be asked to respond to a series of hypothetical scenarios that could include citizen or business complaints, internal issues involving personnel and an active shooter or hostage situation.
Johns said the second panel is intended to provide objective feedback on how each candidate would react to real-world situations.
“What we’re really looking for is problem-solving ability,” Johns said.
Lastly, Johns said the two candidates will sit down with a seven-member community-based panel that will likely include a member of the local business community, the central administration and school department, the board of selectmen and stadium advisory committee, and a local cleric.
In addition, Grace and Noonan will be given several days to prepare a formal written response to a separate hypothetical law enforcement problem.
Johns said the process is similar to that which led to the appointment last December of Deputy Fire Chief Michael Kelleher to replace former fire chief Roger Hatfield.