FOXBORO -- Police Chief Michael Grace said Monday the videotape of a white Minneapolis police officer with his knee on the neck of a handcuffed black man who later died "sickened my stomach."
Grace issued a statement on the death of the man, George Floyd, in response to a number of inquiries from local residents.
"I wouldn't normally interject an opinion until a complete investigation of the incident has been completed but this one is clearly wrong and deeply disturbing," Grace said.
In a video, Floyd is handcuffed and on the pavement as one officer kept his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes as three other officers look on.
The officer, Derek Chauvain, and his three colleagues were fired. Chauvin was later charged with third-degree murder and the incident remains under investigation.
Grace said the events on the video are inconsistent and contrary to everything the Foxboro police learn from the police academy and current use of force guidelines.
"The video 'sickened my stomach' as I watched knowing if any reaction was so strong it would only be fair to expect others to feel the same," Grace said.
The incident will "tarnish the badge" of those who have devoted their law enforcement careers to building trust and partnerships and will damage relationships between minorities and police, Grace said.
The Foxboro police department "is considered part of a family that includes all of our residents and guests that are part of our community," Grace said.
Hundreds of thousands of people come to Foxboro each year and police have encountered few incidents that require use of force, Grace said.
"The incident in Minneapolis cannot be changed or taken back even though we all wish it could. We only can move forward and I promise that the Foxboro police department will continue to serve this great community with the highest professional standards and respect for all its residents," Grace said.
Grace said he is a member of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association and the International Association of Chiefs of Police, both of which have denounced the action and inactions of the Minneapolis police.