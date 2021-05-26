With more people expected to get out on the roads this Memorial Day weekend, police want to make sure drivers and their passengers are safe and are getting help with a state grant.
The police department is participating in the "Click It or Ticket" statewide enforcement campaign by increasing patrols and reminding people about the importance of wearing seat belts.
“Seat belts are the single most important safety item in our vehicles,” Foxboro Police Chief Michael Grace said.
“We see firsthand the devastating consequences of drivers and their passengers not buckling up. These funds will increase our traffic enforcement presence to help end these preventable tragedies,” Grace said.
Police will be conducting extra patrols to enforce the seat belt law through Memorial Day with the help of the $3,000 grant from the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research.
With pandemic restrictions being relaxed, the roads this Memorial Day are expected to be busier than they were last year.
Police point to state statistics that show many residents in the state do not wear seat belts despite the fact they save lives.
Massachusetts consistently ranks lower than the national average for seat belt use and is currently 45th in the 2019 seat belt observational study, according to state statistics.
Almost 82 percent, or over 1.2 million people in the Bay State, are not regularly buckling up. The national seat belt use rate was almost 91 percent in 2019.
According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, seat belts saved an estimated 61 lives in Massachusetts in 2018.
“Seat belts are the best way to protect yourself from dangerous drivers,” Kevin Stanton, executive director of the state Office of Grants and Research.
“You might be an excellent driver, but not everyone else is. Seat belts are your best defense against impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers,” Stanton said.
Jeff Larason, division director of the office’s Highway Safety Division, said, “Massachusetts has one of the lowest seat belt use rates in the nation. We need to change that.”