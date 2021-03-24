One truck was taken off the road and several other drivers were issued citations during a commercial vehicle enforcement last week, police said.
The trucks were inspected by the state police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section and local police on Summer and Oak streets over three hours the morning of March 16.
The two streets are frequently used by truckers to cut through town to get to Mansfield, and sometimes speed.
“We’ve had complaints from neighbors for years,” police Lt. John Chamberlain.
Seven truckers were issued citations and the truck taken off the road was placed out of service for equipment violations, he said.
The lieutenant thanked the state police for their help and said the enforcement operation will be conducted again in a few weeks.
Also, this spring police will be placing numerous high-tech traffic signs around town to collect data that allows them to better target problem areas and times.
The police department received federal and state grants to purchase the data collection signs which are capable of recording the time, speed and number of cars.
Police urge residents to visit the police department website at foxboroughpolice.hosted.civiclive.com to report speeding or other traffic violations.