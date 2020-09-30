Drax, the police department’s recently retired K-9, has died after battling an aggressive brain tumor for the last several weeks, police announced Monday.
The 3-year-old German-Dutch Shepherd mix died Friday afternoon at the Foxboro Animal Hospital on Mechanic Street.
“It is with great sadness that we announce Drax’s valiant battle is over,” the police department said in a Facebook post.
Drax’s battle with the tumor and retirement were announced by the police department three weeks ago.
Members of the police and fire departments gathered on Mechanic Street Friday afternoon to honor and salute Drax as K9 Officer Kurt Pollister took him for their final ride together.
“Rest easy, Drax. Thank you for your dedicated service. We have the watch from here,” police said in the post.
Before being diagnosed, Drax trained and worked with Pollister for about two years.
During that time, the dog helped uncover narcotics during motor vehicle stops and tracked down missing children, adults and wanted suspects.
With the help of donations by Massachusetts Vest-A-Dog, Pollister will be continuing the department’s K9 program and training with a new police dog in the next several months.