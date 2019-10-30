Police are investigating a complaint of a driver possibly posing as a police officer to speed past other vehicles.
The driver was reportedly operating a blue Chevrolet van with ladder racks when he flashed blue lights and used a loudspeaker to drive past another motorist at about 7:30 a.m. Oct. 23 on South Street, in the area of West Street.
The motorist told police the van was tailgating and driving aggressively before flashing the lights, activating the speaker and yelling at him.
Police say they are not aware of any legitimate police vehicles or operations going on in the South Street area at that time.
They remind drivers that if there is a question as to the legitimacy of a vehicle with emergency lights they should dial 911 or activate their hazard lights and drive to a public location.
If anyone has any information on the incident, call police at 508-543-1212.