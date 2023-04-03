A 30-year-old East Providence man apprehended by state and local police after a chase Sunday night was ordered held in jail Monday on related charges, including weapons violations and fentanyl trafficking.
Jose Bautista pleaded innocent in Wrentham District Court to 21 criminal charges and was ordered held in jail without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Friday.
He was arrested about 8:30 p.m. Sunday near the Shell gas station on Route 140 after allegedly fleeing from police in a stolen 2016 BMW XE 5 SUV, and then running into the woods, according to state police.
Bautista allegedly fled from police when they approached him at the Lodge at Foxborough Apartments about an hour earlier, nearly striking a trooper and two police cruisers and hitting parked cars.
He allegedly drove the SUV, which police say was reported stolen last month from a Waltham car dealership, out of the apartment complex on Foxborough Boulevard to Route 140 north towards Interstate 95.
At the I-95 interchange, Bautista allegedly pulled over and bolted from the car into the woods and over a chain-link fence, eluding police.
Bautista was apprehended by Foxboro K9 Max and his handler Officer Kurt Pollister and Trooper Mark Crawford in woods shortly after a witness called Foxboro police about a man trying to enter a car at the gas station, according to police.
A state police helicopter had also been called to help with the search.
Inside the car, police say they recovered a large capacity magazine containing 29 rounds of 10 mm ammunition inside a Louis Vuitton satchel and a plastic bag containing a white powder.
Inside the bag, police say they also recovered two switches they say can turn a semi-automatic firearm into an automatic weapon which can fire rounds like a machine gun.
Police also say they found another bag of white powder, near where Bautista was found, and four cellphones, according to the report.
State police were searching the area where Batista ran to determine if he discarded a firearm or any other evidence as he ran, according to a state police spokesman.
State police say they were at the apartment complex as part of an investigation into the theft of a large number of car thefts from auto dealerships.
Bautista declined to talk to police, according to the report.
His lawyer, Neal Steingold of Providence, declined to comment on the allegations against his client, saying he was still waiting for police reports from prosecutors.
Bautista faces charges including receiving a stolen motor vehicle, trafficking fentanyl, possession of a large capacity feeding device, assault by means of a dangerous weapon and failing to stop for police.