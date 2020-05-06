Police have obtained search warrants for computer records from Zoom in the ongoing investigation into the hacking of an online eighth-grade classroom in March.
Chief Michael Grace said May 1 that police have no immediate suspects in the “Zoom bombing” of the class.
They want to look at computer files the company may have in the effort to identify who was responsible for the hacking, which involved hateful messages.
Zoom is a popular, cloud-based video conferencing service that has exploded in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic.
During the incident, the hacker remotely joined the class and transmitted news footage of the Christchurch Mosque shooting in New Zealand last year, a racist epithet and anti-Semitic language before the teacher shut down the session.
The school system is no longer using Zoom for classes.
Similar incidents prompted the FBI to warn about security issues with the service.
In nearby Medway, police opened a criminal investigation after a middle school orientation was Zoom bombed on Wednesday. The hacker transmitted a 15- to 20-second clip of child pornography, officials said.
Medway School Superintendent Armand Pires said it is believed certain security protocols were not followed prior to the start of the session, allowing the hacker to access the meeting and take over the video display.